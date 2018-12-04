The last date to register for the online application for the paper-based test (PBT) for MAT 2018 is today, (Tuesday) December 4, 2018, while for the computer-based test (CBT) for the MAT 2018 is December 10, 2018. The exams for the PBT and CBT are scheduled to take place this in the next few days.

MAT (Management Aptitude Test) is one of the entrance tests to facilitate Business Schools to screen out candidates seeking admission into the coveted MBA programmes.

The last date to register for the online application for the paper-based test (PBT) for MAT 2018 is today, (Tuesday) December 4, 2018, while for the computer-based test (CBT) for the MAT 2018 is December 10, 2018. The exams for the PBT and CBT are scheduled to take place this in the next few days. The admit card for the PBT was released on December 1, 2018, with the test scheduled to take place on December 9, while the admit card for the CBT will be released on December 11, 2018, the test will take place on December 15, 2018.

HOW TO REGISTER:

1. Visit official website – mat.aima.in

2. On homepage click ‘fresh candidate to create log in’ in case of a new registration

3. Complete registration process ‘complete registration process’ in case you had started to register earlier

4. A new window will open

5. Fill in the required details and submit

There are some documents that will be required at the time of registration. Here’s the list of required documents.

1. Scanned photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format.

(Size of the photograph should not be more than 100 KB and at least 40KB )

(Size of the sign should be between 10-40 KB in size)

Documents containing educational qualification is required, as per the official notification.

