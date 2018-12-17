MAT 2019: The online registration process for Management Aptitude Test has started on the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in. Candidates must note that the last date for registration for PBT is February 8 and CBT is February 12, 2019.

MAT 2019: The online registration for the upcoming Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for admissions into the MBA programmes has been opened through the official website of All India Management Association (AIMA). The AIMA is going to conduct the examination on February 17, 2019. According to reports, the examination would both in Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT). However, the test cities for both the format would be different.

Meanwhile, candidates need to log into the website of AIMA, i.e. mat.aima.in and register themselves for the upcoming examination on or before February 8, 2019 for PBT and February 12 for CBT.

Important dates of MAT 2019:

Commencement of online registration through the official website : December 16, 2018

Online registration form submission last date PBT: February 8

Last date for submission of registration form for CBT: February 12

MAT Admit card for PBT release date: February 9

MAT Admit card for CBT release date: February 23

MAT 2019 Paper Based Test (PBT) to be held on: February 17

MAT 2019 Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held on: February 23

How to register for MAT 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website – mat.aima.in

On the homepage search for the link that reads, ‘create log in’ in case of a new registration

Registered candidates can directly login with the credentials

Fill in the details to complete the registration process

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Fill in the required details in the application form and submit online

MAT is conducted every year for candidates aspiring to enroll in MBA and allied programmes in various B-Schools in the country and even abroad.

