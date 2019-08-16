Matsya University result 2019: The result for various undergraduate courses offered by Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University has been declared, candidates can check and download the result @rrbmuniv.ac.in or direct link has been provided below to make it easy for you

Matsya University Result 2019 Declared for Various UG Courses, Check RRBMU Results online at rrbmuniv.ac.in

Matsya University result 2019: Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University, Alwar recently announced various undergraduate courses result in 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination of undergraduate courses offered by the Matsya University can check the result on the official website of Matsya University or click on the link rrbmuniv.ac.in to visit directly

Candidates must know that to access the result they must enter the credential like roll number and security code as the result is out through online mode. Canidtes can get the result only on the official website of Matsya University and no othe rsource.

Also Read: Bihar BPSC Main result declared, interview to begin from August 27, check documents required and other details inside

Follow the steps to check the Matsya University Result 2019 online

Step 1: Click on the link rrbmuniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 2019 Panel Link at the top

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 4: Click on the Students panel and then on Result Tab

Step 5: Candidates need to select UG course from the Dropdown menu

Step 6: Click on the Proceed To Result button

Step 7: Candidates need to fill the credentials like Exam Roll Number and security code

Step 8: The result will appear in a PDF form

Step 9: Candidates can download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference

In 2012 Government of Rajasthan formed a university in Alwar Rajasthan, India as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU) formerly Matsya University. The University has been affiliated by University Grants Commission of India (UGC India).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App