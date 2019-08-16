Matsya University result 2019: Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University, Alwar recently announced various undergraduate courses result in 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination of undergraduate courses offered by the Matsya University can check the result on the official website of Matsya University or click on the link rrbmuniv.ac.in to visit directly
Candidates must know that to access the result they must enter the credential like roll number and security code as the result is out through online mode. Canidtes can get the result only on the official website of Matsya University and no othe rsource.
Follow the steps to check the Matsya University Result 2019 online
Step 1: Click on the link rrbmuniv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 2019 Panel Link at the top
Step 3: A new web page will appear
Step 4: Click on the Students panel and then on Result Tab
Step 5: Candidates need to select UG course from the Dropdown menu
Step 6: Click on the Proceed To Result button
Step 7: Candidates need to fill the credentials like Exam Roll Number and security code
Step 8: The result will appear in a PDF form
Step 9: Candidates can download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference
In 2012 Government of Rajasthan formed a university in Alwar Rajasthan, India as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU) formerly Matsya University. The University has been affiliated by University Grants Commission of India (UGC India).