JEMAT Result 2019: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) will announce the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) Result 2019 today, June 17. The JEMAT Result 2019 will be declared on the official website at wbtu.ac.in at 7 pm onwards. The MAKAUT, formerly named as West Bengal University of Technology (WBTU), had conducted the JEMAT on June 2, 2019.

The exam was held for the students who wanted to pursue management courses including MHA, MBA and postgraduate diploma courses in the colleges across West Bengal. After clearing the examination, the students will go through personal interviews and group discussions. The MAKAUT has not announced the dates for the same. The dates are likely to be released immediately after the announcement of results.

Check steps to download JEMAT result 2019:

Visit the official website at wbtu.ac.in. Click on the JEMAT link on the homepage. You will be taken to a new page. You need to click on the result link. Enter your registration number and log-in. JEMAT Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The JEMAT was a 120-minute long paper based on multiple choice. The paper was carrying 100 questions and each question had a single mark. The questions were posed from English, Maths, logical reasoning etc,.

