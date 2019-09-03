Maulana Azad Medical College MAMC 2019: A notification has been issued by the Nuclear Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for the post of the driver. Interested candidates can apply through a format before September 16, 2019. They can appear for walk-in-interview on September 13, 2019.

Maulana Azad Medical College MAMC 2019: Nuclear Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has issued a notification for the posts of the driver. Candidates can apply through a format before September 16, 2019. Candidates are supposed to submit their detailed bio-data along with attested copies of certificates and testimonials, one photograph. Fill the application form at the time of reporting for an interview before 10 am. Candidates who are eligible can appear for walk-in-interview on September 13, 2019.

Important Date:

The last date for the submission of the application is September 16, 2019

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) Vacancy Details

Driver: 10 posts

Eligibility criteria for trade apprentice posts

Educational Qualification:

(i) Pass in standard 10th.

(ii) Should have a valid driving license for light and heavy vehicles.

(iii) Five years of experience in driving motor vehicles. Out of which 3 years experience in driving heavy passenger/goods carrier with the public service badge in a reputed organisation.

Educational Qualification:

(a) Pass in std. X.

(b) Should have valid driving license for light & heavy vehicles.

(c) Five years experience in driving motor vehicles. Out of which 3 years experience in driving heavy passenger/goods carrier with public service badge in a reputed organization.

Educational Qualification:

Field Investigator: Master’s degree

Research Assistant: Master’s Degree/Graduation

Attendant: 12th Pass

Post Doctoral Research Fellow: MD/Ph. D/MDS

Data cum Finance Manager: Master’s Degree

Interested candidates may submit their application in a mentioned format with an attached copy of SSLC, experience certificates(should clearly mention LMV and HMV separately) and driving license to reach this office.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App