MAZAGON DOCK Recruitment 2019: MAZAGON DOCK Shipbuilders Limited MDSL will close the application process for 1982 Non-Executive vacancies on mazagondock.in. Candidates must submit their applications by tomorrow September 5, 2019.

MAZAGON DOCK Recruitment 2019: MAZAGON DOCK Shipbuilders Limited MDSL had released a notification inviting applications for 1980 Non-Executive vacancies on the official website. Later, the authority further added 2 posts in this recruitment drive through a notification published on mazagondock.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacant positions must submit their applications through the prescribed format by tomorrow, i.e. September 5, 2019.

Those who have the requisite qualification are eligible to apply to these posts through the official website of the organization. The last date for submission of online application is September 5, 2019. Interested candidates must check all the details of the recruitment process such as eligibility criteria, important dates and others given in this article before submitting their application

MAZAGON DOCK Shipbuilders Limited is conducting this recruitment drive for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the posts of Fitter, Composite Welder, Pipe Fitter, Engine Driver Spl Class, Structural Fabricator, and others.

MAZAGON DOCK Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The online application process commenced on: August 14, 2019

Online application process closes on: September 5, 2019

List of Eligible Candidates to be released on MDL website: September 13, 2019

Last date to submit a representation for ineligibility: September 18, 2019

Online Examination to be conducted on: will be announced on September 23, 2019

MAZAGON DOCK Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Non-Executive posts – 1982 vacancies

MAZAGON DOCK Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates willing to apply must not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as on the last date for submission of online application forms.

MAZAGON DOCK Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the authority before September 5, 2019. After filling up the form, click on submit. Take a print out of the submitted form for reference in the future.

MAZAGON DOCK Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

Candidates will have to submit an application fee of Rs. 100 along with their application while filling up the online form.

