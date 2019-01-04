MBA CET 2019 Exam: The Government of Maharashtra, State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the examination calendar or schedule on the official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can check the dates of the examination mentioned here.

MBA CET 2019: The Government of Maharashtra, Directorate of Technical Education, has released a notification for the upcoming MBA CET 2019 examination. According to the notification released on the official website of the Cell, the examination schedule has been announced. It says that the MBA CET 2019 examination will be conducted on March 9th and March 10th this year. The MBA CET is a state level entrance test for admissions into MBA courses at various universities across Maharashtra.

Moreover, the examination is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai under the Maharashtra DTE every year for MBA aspirants.

How to download the schedule of the MBA CET 2019 examination?

Visit the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra

Click on the link that reads, “Under Post Graduate Programmes Admission 2018-19 click on the link that reads, “MBA/MMS” on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, click on the relevant option to download the examination calendar

Download the schedule and take a print out for reference

Direct link to go to the official website and download the exam schedule: https://mba18.dtemaharashtra.org/mba18/index.php?show=home

