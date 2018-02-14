The Chaudhary Charan Singh University postpones the MBBS exam after the information of paper leak out. The CCS University in Meerut announced it through the official website, informing that all exams scheduled after 12 February have been suspended. The Chaudhary Charan Singh University was established in 1965 and formerly known as Meerut University. The way university officials declared to stop exam was appreciated by the parent.

On Wednesday, Chaudhary Charan Singh university official announced to postpone the MBBS exam, after they got the information about paper leaked. To maintain the decorum of the MBBS exam CCS University has postponed all upcoming exams, fresh dates of the exams will be soon released the university board on the website http://www.ccsuniversity.ac.in.

The moment university official gets the hint about leak of question paper, officials immediately came into action and suspended the exam in between, after which all upcoming exams gets suspended. Officials also inspected the matter and found the leaked paper matched with original one. Reporting about the incident, CCS official Narayan Prasad stated “University has come to know that the paper of MBBS Third Professional Part-to-Code 404 (surgery) has leaked, although the confirmation of the paper leak has not yet been confirmed.”

The university celebrated its silver jubilee in 1991. CCS is headed by vice-chancellor Narendra Kumar Taneja. This university was formed to provide the higher education in western Uttar Pradesh.

The incident of paper leak-out, puts a question mark on the college examination control body, as the University officials have found the exact question paper in the inquiry.