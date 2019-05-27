MBOSE Class 10th Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education or MBOSE has released the Class 10th or SSLC examination results on its official website - mbose.in today, May 27, 2019. Students can check their results and name of toppers given in this article below.

MBOSE Class 10th Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education or MBOSE has declared the results of Class 10th or SSLC examination through its official website today, May 27, 2019. Those who have appeared in the Board examination this year are advised to check their MBOSE Class 10th Result 2019 on the official website – mbose.in. Meghalaya SSLC examination was conducted by the MBOSE from March 5 to March 18, 2019.

This year, Neelam Kumari has topped the Meghalaya MBOSE 10th SSLC examination with 577 marks out of the total 600. Kumari has secured 96.16% marks in the examination. The second rank was secured by Darila Akor Kharmawphlang with 565 marks while the third rank has been secured by Luigi Dalian Pasweth with 563 marks respectively.

How to check the MBOSE Class 10th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board or MBOSE – mbose.in

Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MBOSE Class 10th Result 2019 download “

“ On clicking, the students will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number as mentioned in the Class 10th Admit Card and submit online

The MBOSE 10th Result 2019 or MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the MBOSE Class 10th Result 2019 and take a print out of the e.marksheet for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the MBOSE Class 10th Result 2019

The Meghalaya Board class 10 exam results can also be accessed via SMS. To check their results via SMS, students need to type MBOSE10<space>Roll number and send it to 5626.

