HSSLC 12th Result 2019: MBOSE is likely to declare the Class 12th results on May 8 on the official website of the Board. The results of Commerce, Science and Vocational streams will be declared at mbose.in. HSSLC 12th Result 2019 will be also available on other websites. Check the below details.

HSSLC 12th Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) is highly likely to announce the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational streams this week. Reports said that MPBOSE will declare the results on the official website of the Board at mbose.in. HSSLC results will be also available on the websites like, results.net/meghalaya, megresults.nic.in. indiaresults.com and examresult.negresults.nic.in. t and results.shiksha.

After the declaration of results, the students need to visit their respective schools and collect the marks cards. The Board had conducted the HSSLC Class 12 examination from March 1 to March 25, 2019.

Steps to check the HSSLC 12th Result 2019:

• Go to the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in

• You need to click on the link reading HSSLC results 2019 on the homepage

• Follow the next easy steps

• You will be required to enter your credentials

• Click on the submit option

• Results will appear on the screen

• Download the same and take a print for further correspondence

Students are advised to not give ear to the rumours circulating about the announcement of results. They are also advised to keep an eye on the official website of MBOSE. Meanwhile, if the students have any queries viz a viz evaluation of the papers, they can apply for re-evaluation against a processing fee.

In 2018, student of Don Bosco College secured the top position. Arienne A Sangma got 437 marks out of 500. A total of 2,211, 21,504 and 3650 students from Commerce, Arts and Science streams had a taken part in the examination respectively. A total of 29, 840 students had appeared for the 2018 HSSLC examination.

