MBOSE Class 12(Arts) Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will be declaring the MBOSE Class 12th Result for 2018-2019 batch tomorrow i.e. Monday, May 27.

MBOSE Class 12(Arts) Result 2019 @ mbose.in: The Meghalaya Board of School Education is likely to release the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. Monday, May 27. Over lakhs of candidates who appeared for Meghalaya Board Class 12th examination are advised to stay calm and wait for the Meghalaya Education Board to release the MBOSE Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Result 2019 on the official website of MBOSE i.e. mbose.in. This year, the Meghalaya Board conducted the MBOSE 12th Arts examination from March 1 to March 25, 2019.

Steps to check and download MBOSE Result 2019 Class 12th(Arts) via websites:

Steps 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) i.e. mbose.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads MBOSE Class 12(Arts) Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ admit card number/ hall ticket number along with number and name.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above credentials by clicking to the submit button.

Step 5: Your MBOSE HSSLC ARTS Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your MBOSE Result 2019 for future reference.

List of websites to check and download Meghalaya Board Class 12th (Arts) Result 2019:

All the MBOSE Class 12th students from Arts stream are requested to keep their admit card number ready in order to avoid any kind of panic while checking the MBOSE 12th Result 2019. Also, the mentioned above alternative websites are for students who are unable to use the official Meghalaya Board website. Make sure you download your result and collect the original mark sheet from your respective schools.

