MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE will be declaring the MBOSE 12th Science Results 2019, MBOSE 12th Commerce Results 2019 and MBOSE 12th Vocational Results 2019 today i.e. May 8 on the official website of MBOSE i.e. mbose.in. Students who appeared for the MBOSE Class 12th 2019 examination are advised to check and download their results on the mentioned below alternative websites if they are unable to access mbose.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 @ mbose.in: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE is set to announce the MBOSE Class 12 Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. Wednesday, May 8. All the students who appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC exams conduction by the Meghalaya Education Board in the month of March are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official website of MBOSE i.e. mbose.in. If you are unable to access mbose.in, check and download your MBOSE 12th Science Results 2019, MBOSE 12th Commerce Results 2019 and MBOSE 12th Vocational Results 2019 on the alternative websites that are megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in.

Steps to check MBOSE 12th Science Results 2019, MBOSE 12th Commerce Results 2019, MBOSE 12th Vocational Results 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBOSE i.e. mbose.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads MBOSE 12th Science Results 2019 / MBOSE 12th Commerce Results 2019/ MBOSE 12th Vocational Results 2019.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number, center number and admit card number.

Step 4: Click the Submit button.

Step 5: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your MBOSE Class 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

List of websites to check and download the MBOSE +2 Result 2019:

Note: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE will release the MBOSE Class XII Result 2019 on the mentioned above official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education. All the candidates who appeared for the MBOSE +2 2019 exams will only be able to check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019.

Therefore, each and every student will have to visit their respective school to collect the mark sheet, migration certificate and school leaving certificate. No website will release any kind of original certificate on the platform for students that will be used to get admission in colleges.

