MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board 12th results for Science, Commerce, Voc courses are going to be declared at 10 AM on mbose.in. The results will be announced by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (Tura). Students can also check the Meghalaya Class 12 results at megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education in Tura is all set to release the MBOSE Class 12th 2019 results for Science, Commerce, Voc courses on the official website – mbose.in at 10 AM today, May 8, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the Board examination this year for the 2018-19 session can check the MBOSE 12th Results as soon as it is officially declared by the Board. The results will also be available on other websites – results.gov.in and

megresults.nic.in

The link for MBOSE 12th Science Result 2019, MBOSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 and MBOSE 12th Vocational Results 2019 would be activated on the above-mentioned websites soon after the declaration of the result at the press conference to be held by the Meghalaya Board.

How to check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019?

Log on to the official website of Meghalaya Board-

On the homepage of the official website, click on the results tab

Now, click on the link that reads, MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019

Candidates will be taken to the results portal

Here, enter the roll number as on your admit card and submit online

The Meghalaya Board 12th result will be displayed on your computer screen

Download and take a print out of the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019

Here’s the direct link to go to the MBOSE official website

How to check Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS?

Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Results – HSSLC Science Examination 2019

Type an SMS in the format – MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263

Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Results – HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019

Type an SMS in the format – MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263

