MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education in Tura is all set to release the MBOSE Class 12th 2019 results for Science, Commerce, Voc courses on the official website – mbose.in at 10 AM today, May 8, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the Board examination this year for the 2018-19 session can check the MBOSE 12th Results as soon as it is officially declared by the Board. The results will also be available on other websites – results.gov.in and
megresults.nic.in
The link for MBOSE 12th Science Result 2019, MBOSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 and MBOSE 12th Vocational Results 2019 would be activated on the above-mentioned websites soon after the declaration of the result at the press conference to be held by the Meghalaya Board.
How to check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019?
- Log on to the official website of Meghalaya Board-
- On the homepage of the official website, click on the results tab
- Now, click on the link that reads, MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019
- Candidates will be taken to the results portal
- Here, enter the roll number as on your admit card and submit online
- The Meghalaya Board 12th result will be displayed on your computer screen
- Download and take a print out of the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019
Here’s the direct link to go to the MBOSE official website
How to check Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS?
Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Results – HSSLC Science Examination 2019
Type an SMS in the format – MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263
Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Results – HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019
Type an SMS in the format – MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263