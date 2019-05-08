MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE had scheduled to release the Class 12 Result 2019 today. The MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination results are announced at the official websites including board megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in.

As per the latest updates, Meghalaya Board has declared the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 at 10 am today. In the year 2018, the MBOSE HSSLC Result for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams was announced in early May.

As the results are out now, the students are advised to refer to these two official websites of MBOSE to check their results:

results.mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

The links for the results which were not activated at first have now been activated and the students are free to check it on the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education.

Flying high with colourful wings, the students have brought the pass percentage to 91.1%

