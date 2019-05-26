Meghalaya Board Class 10 Results 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 27, Monday. All the students who appeared for the Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to visit the official website of Meghalaya Board i.e. mbose.in for latest updates.

Given below are the instructions to check, download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019:

Given below are the instructions to check, download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education i.e. mbose.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your name, roll number/ hall ticket number/ admit card number.

Step 4: Submit them by clicking to the button that says Submit .

. Step 5: Your Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download your MBOSE Result 2019 Class 10 and take a print out of it for future reference.

Note: If the official website of Meghalaya Board is difficult to access, you can visit or use the mentioned above alternative websites to check as well as download your MBOSE 10th Result 2019. Also, the original mark sheet which will be used for admission in MBOSE Class 11th or MBOSE +1 will be available on the respective schools of students who appeared for the Meghalaya Board Class 10th examination 2019.

