MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Results 2019: Meghalaya Board to announce Class 10th, 12th Results today @ mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2019 or class 10 exams and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the Class 12 arts stream on Monday, 27th May.

MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Results 2019: Meghalaya Board to announce Class 10th, 12th Results today @ mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2019 or class 10 exams and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the Class 12 arts stream on Monday, 27th May.

The MBOSE SSLC 2019 exams were held from 5th March to 18th March 2019. Last year, the result was declared on May 25. The Meghalaya Board will release SSLC results and HSSLC results on its official website at mbose.in . Students can also check Class 12 Results for Arts Stream on alternative websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in and meghalaya.shiksha .

How to check MBOSE SSLC (10th) HSSLC (12th) Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.megresults.nic.in or mbose.in

Step 2: Select the link for the ‘Meghalaya Board Result’

Step 3: Submit your roll number and admit card number along with other details.

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Students can check their result via SMS also. Students need to write MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER as text from their phone and send it to 56263. They will instantly receive a new SMS containing MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 and overall score.

The MBOSE had declared the HSSLC Result fo Commerce and Science streams on 8th May. The pass percentage for Science stream students was 73.80 per cent while Commerce stream students secured 79.24 per cent.

Among districts, East Khasi Hills had emerged the top-scoring district for both Class 12 Science and Commerce board exams. It registered a pass percentage of 83.51 per cent in Commerce and 80.6 per cent in Science.

Last year, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC arts results along with the SSLC result on 25 May. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 74.58 per cent, for Commerce stream students were 79.84 per cent, and 81.62 per cent for Arts students.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App