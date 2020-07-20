Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the MBOSE SSLC result 2020 today on their official website mbose.in. The pass percentage for this year is the lowest in past 5 years. Read complete report here.

The pass percentage of MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 remained 50.31 per cent this year. The results were announced by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) today. The pass percentage recorded this year is the lowest in the last 5 years. The MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 is available at mbose.in. This year 50,081 students appeared for MBOS SSLC (Secondary school leaving certificate) or class MBOSE class 10 exams.

In the year 2019, the pass percentage was visibly higher than this year. The pass percentage of MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 was 55.72 per cent. This year’s decline in the pass percentage was something that students and teachers were not expecting. Chetna Bose from Tura has topped the results with 568 marks. Sainava Modak from Whilong stands second with 565 marks. With 561 marks, Aninamdapisha P Byrsat from Shillong is at third position.

The board result is being hosted by several other websites as well. This is done as the main website sometimes crashes due to higher traffic. The alternative websites that are also hosting the MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 are:

Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 online:

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board, mbose.in. Click on the link for SSLC results 2020. Enter your login credentials that include your Roll Number. Click on the Submit button. Your MBOSE SSLC result 2020 will appear before you. Print/download your result for future reference.

This year the Meghalaya Board did not release the result offline, keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus situation. Also, the HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) result was released by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on July 13. This result usually used to come out in the month of May but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the results got delayed.

