Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the MBOSE SSLC Result 2020on its official website mbose.in. Find direct links to the result and other alternative websites for the SSLC result.

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 on its official website mbose.in. Students may now head to the official website of the board and check their results. This year about 51,334 students wrote the MBOSE SSLC exams or MBOSE class 10 exams. Out of the total students who sat for the exams, about 28,412 were girls and 22,922 were boys. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Meghalaya Board of School Education previously shared that this year it will not release the result offline. Entire result booklet will be available at mbose.in and students may download it from there.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Online:

Go the official website, mbose.in. Select the link that reads MBOSE SSLC Results 2020. Enter your login credentials that include your Board Roll Number and other details. Click on the Submit button. Your MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will appear before you. Print/Download your MBOSE SSLC Result 2020.

Alternative websites to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

As almost 51,334 students are going to check their results today, the website might crash. Hence, there are some other websites that can be referred to for the MBOSE SSLC or class 10 Result 2020. Those websites are listed below:

www.meghalayaonline.in

www.results.shiksha.

www.megresults.nic.in.

www.meghalaya.shiksha.

The result of HSSLC (Higher School Leaving Certificate) or class 12 was announced on July 11 by the Meghalaya Board of School Education. The number of students that appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2020 was 30,000. Out of the total students of science stream, 72.24 per cent students cleared the exams. The pass percentage of Commerce stream was 77.28 per cent. The same for Arts stream students was recorded to be 74.34 per cent.

