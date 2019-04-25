Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th Results 2019: Mizoram Board Results for class 10th and class 12th in the second and the last week of May 2019. MBSE organises the class 10th and 12th board exam every year.

Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th Results 2019: Mizoram Board of School Education or popularly known as MBSE is expected to declare the Mizoram Board Results for class 10th and class 12th in the second and the last week of May 2019. MBSE organises the class 10th and 12th board exam every year. In the current year, THe MBSE class 12th exams commenced on March 5, 2019, and ended on March 29, 2019, and the class 10th exams started from February 28, 2019, and concluded on March 15, 2019. After the official declaration, MBSE board results 2019 will be available on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), mbse.edu.in.

Steps to check the Mizoram Board Results 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Mizoram Board Results 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the provided login credentials.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep it with you for future reference.

Re-evaluation of Mizoram Board exam answer scripts:

The students who have any doubt in the correction of their copy can straightaway apply for re-evaluation for one or more than one subjects. after the result declaration, students can visit the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram Board supplementary Education:

The students who have failed in any of the subjects can apply for the supplementary examination organised by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) Board. The supplementary examination date will be soon declared by the board.

