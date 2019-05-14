MBSE HSSLC Result 2019 declared: The Mizoram Board of School Education has released the Mizoram board 12th result of 2018-2019 batch today i.e. May 14, Tuesday. All the students who appeared for the HSSLC Exams 2019 which were conducted in the month of March, can now check their Mizoram Board Result 2019 on the official website of MBSE i.e. mbse.edu.in.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2019 declared @ mbse.edu.in: The Mizoram Board of School Education has declared the Class 12th Result of 2018-2019 batch today i.e. May 14 at 12:00 PM. All the students who appeared for the MBSE Board Exams 2019 can now check their MBSE HSSLC Result 2019 via the official website of Mizoram Board i.e. mbse.edu.in. The Mizoram 12th Board exams were conducted by the board from March 5 to March 29 while the practical Mizoram HSSLC Board exams were held on February 18 and February 19, this year.

List of websites to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2019:

Steps to check and download the MBSE 12th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education i.e. mbse.edu.in.

Note: If you are unable to access mbse.edu.in due to heavy website traffic, visit alternative mentioned above websites.

Step 2: Click to the Result section on the top of the page.

Step 3: It will direct you to a new page.

Step 4: Click to the link that reads HSSLC Examination Result 2019.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and registration number without adding the year.

Step 6: Submit the required credentials.

Step 7: Your MBSE HSSLC Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Note: Students of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational stream will have to follow the same given above steps to check and download their MBSE HSSLC Result 2019.

Students who appeared for Mizoram HSSLC Board Exams Arts, Mizoram HSSLC Board Exams Commerce, Mizoram HSSLC Board Exams Science and Mizoram HSSLC Board Exams Vocational are advised to visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet, school leaving certificate, migration certificate and provisional certificate in order to get an admission in college. Also, no mentioned above website will release any kind of original certificate on websites. Each and every student will have to collect the same from the school.

