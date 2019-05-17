MBSE Manipur class 10 result 2019: The board will be declaring the result soon, and students are advised to keep their roll numbers and computers ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

Manipur class 10 result 2019 @manresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary education, Manipur will be declaring the class 10 result anytime soon on its official website i.e. manresults.nic.in. The result will soon be available and the result link will be activated once the board announces result declaration.

The board on Wednesday had released an official notification saying that the Manipur class result will be declared soon. Though it hasn’t really specified the timing. Once the Manipur HSLC Result 2019 is declared on the official website, candidates can check their marks using the given steps.

Manipur class 10 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage go to the link that reads Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number name etc.

Step 4: Once you have entered your details, your result will appear on your screens

Step 5: Take a printout of it and keep for future reference.

Manipur class 10 result 2019: List of websites:

Other than the official website, the class 10 result will also be available on the following websites-

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

The Manipur board exam for class 10 for the academic year 2018-19 was conducted from February 20 to April 4. Over 35, 000 students appeared for the class 10 exam this year while the class 12 results have already been declared The students are eagerly waiting for the class 10 result.

The board declared the class 12 result on May 8, 2019. In 2018, Manipur HSLC result 2018 was declared on May 25 and over 73 per cent students had passed the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App