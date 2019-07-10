MCC NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) generated a link for NRI quota students who wish to apply for medical or dental colleges can submit the form. For more details visit MCC official website @mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently issued a notice for students who were looking to take admissions in Dental or medical colleges under the Non- Resident Indian(NRI). Candidates must know that they have to submit their documents to claim of change of nationality from Indian to NRI through email. July 11, 2019, is the last date to submit the documents.

Candidates who are applying for the colleges under NRI should send an email at the official ID nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com till July 11, 1 pm (Thursday). Candidates can submit the form through online mode only and for more updates visit the official website of MCC @mcc.nic.in

Also Read: Bihar Animal Science University Recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for 152 faculty posts, apply by July 10

MCC NEET foreign quota: Documents needed

1) Relationship of NRI with the candidate

2) Visa of sponsor

3) Passport

4) Embassy certificate of sponsor

5) An affidavit from the sponsor that s/he will sponsor the candidate for the entire course NEET scorecard of candidates

6) Certificate from the consulate

However, the dates for the second round of NEET counselling have been revised, and the first round of NEET is over. On July 11 2019, the registration for the second round with start. The final mop-up round will then begin from August 13 2019.

Follow the steps to check the link

Step 1: Click on the official website of MCC @mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the news/events section, click on NRI notification generated a link.

Step 3: A PDF will appear

Step 4: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for future references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App