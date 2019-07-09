MCC NEET Counselling 2019: The online registration for the second round of MCC NEET Counselling begins from July 9, 2019. Candidates who have qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NEET) can visit the official website of MCC NEET, mcc.nic.in and can register for the same.

Candidates those who have received at least 50 per cent (45 for reserved category) can apply for admission in MBBS and BDS courses in India’s colleges through the counselling process.

The result for the second round of counselling will be announced on July 11, 2019. Once the online registrations are over, the candidates will have to choose the colleges and courses in which they want to enter on the basis of preference. The process of seat allocation will be done from 13 to 15 July 2019.

MCC NEET Counselling 2019: Steps to register for the second round counselling

Step 1: Login the official website of MCC NEET, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the council’s notice of 2019 second round link

Step 3: After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials like admission card number and pass marks in it.

Step 5: Simultaneously upload your certificate of issue.

Step 6: Click submit.

Candidates for freezing their seat in the allotted college are required to verify their documents and deposit the fee. The third round of counselling is scheduled from August 13 to August 15, 2019. The first round registration process took place from June 19 till June 26 and the result for the same was declared on July 2, 2019. The counselling process was conducted from July 3 to July 8, 2019.

