MCI has extended the last date for admissions to the PG medical courses. Candidates who are willing to be admitted into the various medical courses are advised to check the details in the article given below.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has finally extended the last date for admission to postgraduate (PG) medical courses. According to reports, the last date for admission has been scheduled from May 18 to May 31, 2019. Some state governments, universities and candidates had put forward their requests and recommendations to extend the last date for admissions and it has been approved by the Central government.

MCI has released an official notice regarding the extension of the admission process which stated, “The Central government has approved to extend the last date for admission in PG courses only to fill up the vacant seats from May 18 to May 31.” The Health Ministry had earlier asked the MCI to extend the last date of PG or postgraduate admission process in order to fill the remaining vacant seats based on which the MCI took the decision to extend the last date for admissions.

