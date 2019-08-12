MDSU BA 2nd year result 2019: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer has declared the B.A 2nd Year Result 2019 on its official website. As per the official notification, the university has declared the result online. Students those who had appeared in the 2nd year of the annual BA Exam can now check their results by logging on the official website mdsuexam.org.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy in order to view the results as all the details needed to access the result on the website are available in the hall ticket.

Steps to check MDSU BA 2nd Year Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MDSU, mdsuajmer.ac.in or mdsuexam.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, find and click on the direct link for “CLICK HERE FOR BA PART-II EXAM-2019 RESULT”

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the screen

Step 4: Select the type of Course as ‘UG’ from the dropdown menu

Step 5: Select the Class for Result as ‘BA Part II Exam – 2019 (102)

Step 6: After that click on ‘Proceed for Result’

Step 7: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 8: Enter your login credentials Roll Number

Step 9: Enter your Mother’s Name in the next field

Step 10: Verify and Submit all the information on the website

Step 11: Check MDSU Result displayed on the screen

Step 12: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.

A few days back, the University had declared the BA Part III exam results on July 27th and now results for BA part II has been released.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App