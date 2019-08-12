MDSU result 2019 declared: The results of Bachelor of Arts (BA Part II), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) part I and II examinations have been declared by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer on the official website, mdsuexam.org, and mdsuajmer.ac.in. Interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites. It is mandatory for the candidates to keep their admit cards handy.

Following are the steps through which the candidates can check their results of MDS University Ajmer BA, B.Sc results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites

Step 2: In the new window, click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, and take a print out for future reference

As per the notification, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer is releasing the annual examination results for different classes, it can be expected that students from other years can also expect their results which will be announced soon. However, no official notification has been declared by the university for other results.

In order to check MDSU Results 2019 online on the official website, candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets handy in order to avoid delay during the checking process.

The University is expected to release the results for other degree courses for which the examinations were held in 2019 soon. In case the students are unable to access the website, they are advised to use Internet Explorer 6.0 instead of Google Chrome.

About Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University:

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer was established on August 1, 1987, after the bifurcation of the University of Rajasthan, the University was positioned as the University for Colleges. The University offers 147 programs of learning.

