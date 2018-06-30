MECL Recruitment 2018: Online application process for the recruitment of candidates in various posts is soon going to close on the official website of MECL. Candidates who are interested but have not yet registered themselves can log on to the website and submit their applications before July 17, 2018.

MECL Recruitment 2018: Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited or MECL had invited applications for the recruitment of 270 vacancies in various posts of the organisation this year for which the last date is July 17, 2018. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post should note that no applications will be accepted after the last date.

According to the notification on the official website of MECL, the candidates who are CA / ICWA, B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.), Bachelor’s Degree, M.Sc/ M.Tech./ M.Sc.Tech., Post Graduate, Diploma, Matriculate or equivalent degree holders can apply for the vacancies available at the organisation. To apply for the MECL Recruitment 2018 positions online, candidates need to log in to the official website and register themselves before filling up the online application form.

ALSO READ: DU Admission 2018: Third cut-off list for popular courses released under Delhi University @ du.ac.in

After completing the registration process, he/she has to fill up the online application form along with the details against each vacancy notified. Candidates should check their eligibility criteria before applying through the official website. The online registration for applications process had been ongoing since June 18, 2018. Candidates are advised to note down their application form number after saving the application form online.

The Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) Nagpur has also invited applications from promising, energetic and young candidates who have an outstanding academic record to join the posts of Executive Trainee (Chemist). As per the notification, there is 10 number of vacancies against the post and candidates having a valid GATE 2017 Score can apply online.

ALSO READ: DU Admission 2018: Non-Collegiate Women Education Board releases first cut-off list for B.A and B.Com admission

To go to the official website of MECL directly, click here: http://www.mecl.gov.in/

To check the full notification online, click on this link: http://www.mecl.gov.in/Recruitment/Recruitmentmainform.aspx

ALSO READ: IFFCO Recruitment 2018: Apply for Financial Management Trainee (FMT) / Sr. Accounts Officer before July 15, 2018

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More