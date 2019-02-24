MECON Limited summoned all the interested candidates to apply for the post of Junior Executive and other Posts. Candidates eligible for the post can apply through the official website http://www.meconlimited.co.in/career.aspx on or before 25 March 2019. Candidates interested to apply for the job do apply before Before 25th March 2019.

MECON Vacancy full Details, Designation, and posts:

Manager (Mineral Processing),01

Senior. Design Engineer(Civil),02

Manager (O&G)/ Sr. Manager (O&G)/ AGM (O&G),06

Manager (Personnel)/ Sr. Manager (Personnel),02

Senior. Executive(Marketing)/ Manager (Marketing),02

Design Engineer (Material Handling)/Senior Design Engineer,01

Design Engineer (Civil),01

Junior. Executive (Cost Estimation),02

Senior. Executive (Contracts),01

Manager (Contracts),01

Accounts Officer/ Sr. Accounts Officer,01

Senior. Manager (Finance)/ AGM (Finance),01

Senior. Manager (Finance)/ AGM (Finance),01

Senior. Executive (Market Research),01

Executive (Contracts)/ Sr. Executive (Contracts),01

Senior. Executive(Contracts)/ Manager (Contracts),01

Senior. Manager (Contracts)/ AGM (Contracts),02

Legal Officer/ Sr. Legal Officer,01

Executive (Contracts),01

Junior. Executive (Mineral Processing)/Executive (Mineral Processing),01

Executive (Geologist)/ Sr. Executive (Geologist),01

Design Engineer (Coal Mining – Underground)/Sr. Design Engineer (Coal Mining – Underground),01

Design Engineer (Metal Mining – Underground)/Sr. Design Engineer (Metal Mining – Underground),01

For more details regarding any queries login into http://www.meconlimited.co.in/career.aspx

Age limitation for various posts:

E1- 30 Years, E2-32 Years, E3-36 Years, E4-40 Years, E5-44 years, E6-47 Years

Application Fees: Rs.1000

Apply Before 25th March,2019

