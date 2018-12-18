MBOSE 10th Exam Schedule: The Board of Secondary Education Meghalaya has released the date sheet for the upcoming Ma=triculation examination on the official website. Students appearing for the examination next year can check the same by logging into - at mbose.in.

MBOSE 10th Exam Schedule 2019: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has published the date sheet for Class 10 or Matriculation examination to be held next year through its official website – mbose.in. All the appearing candidates are advised to check the date sheet for the upcoming Matric examination on the official website and download the same for reference if necessary. candidates can check the steps given below to download the the same.

According to reports, the notification on the official website of the Board says that the SSLC exam will commence from March 5 and will go on till March 18 next year. The SSLC examination will start with English and end with the subject Mathematics, as per the schedule. The examination will be held only in one shift across the state and candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the examination.

How to download the MBOSE 10th Exam Schedule 2019?

Log into the official website of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) – mbose.in

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Here, click on the link that reads, “Class 10 datesheet”

A PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the same for your reference

To directly download the MBOSE 10th datesheet 2018, click on this link: http://mbose.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More