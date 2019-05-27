Meghalaya class 10 results 2019 @ mbose.in LIVE Updates: The class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) has been announced by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education today Monday, 27 May on the official websites such as megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check their scores on the official websites.

MBOSE class 10 results 2019 @ mbose.in : The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE), has announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams today, Monday, 27 May megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Students who had appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check their scores on the official websites. Students can also check their SSLC scores through third-party websites such as meghalayaonline.in and meghalaya.shiksha.

As many as 50,000 students had appeared for the Meghalaya board SSLC Class 10 exams. In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 83.89 per cent. In the previous year 2017, the overall pass percentage marked at 54.10 per cent.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams: Steps to check 2019 results

Step 1: Go to the official website mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Meghalaya board result’

Step 3: Submit your required details as asked in the space provided

Step 4: Your MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF. Take a printout for future use.

Students can also check their results of MBOSE SSLC Class 10 via SMS service. The students need to type: MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

MBOSE is also likely to declare Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the Class 12 arts stream today.

The Meghalaya Board already announced the results of HSSLC Result for commerce and science streams on May 8. The overall pass percentage of science stream students stood at 73.80 percent while commerce stream students passed at 79.24 percent.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams 2019: Here are the LIVE updates:

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams 2019: East Jaintia Hills emerges on top among districts

East Jaintia Hills emerges as top-scoring district with 77.06 per cent students clearing SSLC Class 10 exam. Among the districts, East Jaintia Hills emerged on top in the results SSLC Class 10 exams with 77.06 per cent students. West Jaintia Hills secured second position with 75.77 per cent.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams 2019: Meet the toppers

In MBOSE SSLC Class 10th exams, Neelam Kumari from Tura topped the exam after scoring scored 577 marks. While Darila Akor Kharmawphlang stood second position with 565 marks, and Luigi Dalian Pasweth secured third position with 563 marks.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams 2019: Boys outscore girls

In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage of Meghalaya board students for SSLC Class 10 board exam was registered at 76.56 per cent. Boys have outscored girls in the board examination. The pass percentage of boys registered at 77.94 per cent against 75.47 per cent of girls.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams 2019: Result declared

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams 2019: Other websites

