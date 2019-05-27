Meghalaya class 12 Arts Stream result 2019 @ mbose.in: The class 12th or HSSLC arts stream results have been declared by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) today, Monday, May 27, 2019 @ mbose.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their result through the official websites like megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya class 12 Arts Stream result 2019 @ mbose.in:The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the HSSLC or Class 12 arts stream today, Monday, May 27, 2019 @ mbose.in. Students who appeared for HSSLC class or class 12th board exams, they can know their scores through the official websites like megresults.nic.in. The class 12th board exams were conducted from March 1 and March 26, 2019. Students can also check their results through other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The overall pass percentage recorded by Class 12 students for HSSLC arts exam is 85.13 per cent. In this year, the girls have outperformed boys with a rise in the pass percentage by a margin of 7 per cent. Girls have recorded a pass percentage of 88.15 per cent and boys registered at 81.15 per cent.

Diana Kharbithai had topped 2019 Class 12 arts merit list with 452 marks. Prantik Bhattacharjee secured the second position with 446 marks and Alethea Phoebe Nongrum secured the third position with 444 marks.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC class 12 result 2019 declared: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website: megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the ‘Meghalaya board result’

Step 3: Submit your required details in the space provided

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF. Take a printout for future use.

You can access the Meghalaya Class 12 students of arts stream result and their HSSLC scores via Internet. You need to type: MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

