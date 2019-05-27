Meghalaya Class 12 Arts stream results 2019 @ megresults.nic.in: The class 12th arts stream or HSSLC result has been declared by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) today, Monday, May 27, 2019 @ mbose.in. Students who appeared HSLC or class 10th board exams can ascertain their results through other official website like megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exams 2019 @ megresults.nic.in: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the HSSLC or Class 12 arts stream today, Monday, May 27, 2019 @ mbose.in. Students who had appeared for HSSLC class 12th board Art stream board exams, they can know their scores through the official websites like megresults.nic.in. The class 12 exams were conducted between March 1 and March 26 of 2019. Students can also check their results through other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exams: Steps to check 2019 results

Step 1: Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the ‘Meghalaya board result’

Step 3: Submit your required details in the space provided

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF. Take a printout for future use.

In the previous year 2018, MBOSE declared the HSSLC arts results along with the SSLC result on May 25, 2019. The overall pass percentage for the science stream stood at 74.58 per cent. For commerce stream, the pass percentage stood at 79.84 per cent, 81.62 per cent was for the arts students.

In the year, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC results for commerce and science streams on May 8. The pass percentage for science stream students was 73.80 per cent. Commerce students pass percentage stood at 79.24 per cent.

Among the districts, East Khasi Hills emerged as the top-scorer for both Class 12 science and commerce board exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.51 per cent in commerce and 80.6 per cent was registered for the science stream.

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts stream exams 2019: Here are the LIVE updates

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Art stream 2019: Girls outscore boys

In the year 2019, the girls outscored boys with a rise in pass percentage by a margin of 7 %. The girls registered the pass percentage at 88.15 per cent. The boys’ overall pass percentage touched 81.15 per cent. The overall pass percentage stood at 85.13 per cent.

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Art stream 2019: Meet the toppers

In class 12th Arts stream, Diana Kharbithai secures the first position with 452 marks followed by Althea Phoebe Nongun 444 marks at the second position. The class 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to March 25, 2019.

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Art stream 2019: Overall pass percentage

85.13 per cent.

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Art stream 2019: Result declared

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exams: Other official websites

The result is also available on other official websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com. Students can check the results on these mentioned websites. This is a better way to avoid inconvenience caused by heavy traffic while checking the result through the official websites.

