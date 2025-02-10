Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meta Begins Global Layoffs Today: Over 3,600 Employees Affected

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has announced plans to lay off over 3,600 employees globally, affecting about 5% of its workforce

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Meta Begins Global Layoffs Today: Over 3,600 Employees Affected

Meta plans to layoff 5 per cent of employees starting today


Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has announced plans to lay off over 3,600 employees globally, affecting about 5% of its workforce. The layoffs, set to begin today at 5 a.m. local time, are part of Meta’s initiative to “raise the bar on performance management,” following CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s January announcement to move out low-performing staff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Details About Meta’s Layoff Plan

  • Impact on Employees: The layoffs are expected to affect the lowest-performing 5% of Meta’s workforce. Employees will receive notifications via both work and personal email addresses, with access to company systems being revoked within an hour.
  • Global Reach: The layoffs will be global, but employees in European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands will be exempt due to local labor regulations.
  • Severance and Benefits: Impacted employees will receive severance package details in their notification emails. They will also retain eligibility for stock vesting and bonuses if applicable, with the final date of employment being considered in this calculation.
  • Performance Management: The company’s approach to performance termination comes after a shift in focus toward machine learning engineers, with expedited hiring planned between February 11 and March 13, particularly for AI development roles.
  • Timelines: The layoffs will roll out regionally, beginning in Asia-Pacific and then moving to the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, followed by North and Latin America. Employees in international regions may receive notifications from February 11-18.

A Change in Focus: AI and Machine Learning Talent

Despite the layoffs, Meta is accelerating its focus on AI and machine learning. The company aims to hire more machine learning engineers to drive its AI development initiatives forward, as outlined in a note from Peng Fan, VP of Engineering for Monetization.

Impact on Future Employment and Internal Hiring

  • Internal Rehiring: Affected employees are not eligible for internal roles during their non-working period but may reapply to Meta after their official termination date.
  • Performance Considerations: The company will consider past performance when deciding whether to rehire former employees in the future.

Managers will work with their teams to provide clarity on organizational changes, though there may be some uncertainty as the transition unfolds. Meta has made it clear that no company-wide communication will be issued once the notifications are complete.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

meta layoffs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Orders To Stop Penny Production Citing Wasteful Spending: What To Know

Trump Orders To Stop Penny Production Citing Wasteful Spending: What To Know

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

‘Public Pressure Forced Biren Singh’s Resignation’: Rahul Gandhi Blames PM Modi For Allowing Singh To Continue Despite Growing Violence

‘Public Pressure Forced Biren Singh’s Resignation’: Rahul Gandhi Blames PM Modi For Allowing Singh To...

Activists Urge NMC To Implement Supreme Court Orders For NEET Aspirants With Disabilities

Activists Urge NMC To Implement Supreme Court Orders For NEET Aspirants With Disabilities

Unai Emery Praises New Signings Rashford And Asensio After Impressive Debuts For Aston Villa

Unai Emery Praises New Signings Rashford And Asensio After Impressive Debuts For Aston Villa

Entertainment

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A ‘Childish Fling’

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox