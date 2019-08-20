Noida Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: The application process for 199 Junior Engineer, Office Assistant and other posts will be closed tomorrow. Those who wish to apply must apply log into the official website and complete the application process by tomorrow, August 21, 2019.

Noida Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: The Metro Rail Corporation has invited applications for 199 Junior Engineer, Office Assistant and other posts through the official website recently, however, the application process will be closed by tomorrow evening, August 21, 2019. Those who wish to apply but have not yet submitted their applications must apply log into the official website and complete the application process by tomorrow, August 21, 2019.

Noida Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates willing to apply must be in the age bracket of 18 to 32 Years

Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Noida: How to Apply for Metro Rail Jobs 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official websites of BECIL which are becil.com or nmrcnoida.com to apply on the career section of the homepage.

Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Noida: Important dates

Online application starts from July 22

Last date for submission of online application is August 21, 2019

Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Noida: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general category need to pay Rs.675 as application fees, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH need to pay only Rs.500 through the online mode.

How to check the Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Noida Notification?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the concerned authority

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Noida Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Notification “

“ On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download and go through the same

Apply through the official website with the help of the instructions mentioned in the notification

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App