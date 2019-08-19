The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda has announced its May 2019 results for various different courses. Students who appeared in the exam can check their respective results at www.mguniversity.ac.in. To check the results, follow the below mentioned simple steps.

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda has declared the results for May 2019 examinations for its various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who appeared in the exams can now visit the official website of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) that is www.mguniversity.ac.in to check their results.

The respective courses for which the results have been announced are B.A, B.Ed, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A. M.Com, M.Sc and others as well. In terms of qualifying for the next higher semester, students are required to get the minimum passing marks in the examination in both practical and theory tests.

For the students who appeared in the May 2019 examinations, if they are not convinced with the grades/marks they obtained in the examination then they can apply for the revaluation of their answer sheets and for the revaluation of BSc and CBCSS exams, students can apply with the fee of Rs. 350 and Rs. 140 respectively to the office of the Controller of Examination.

To check your result, here are the steps to follow;

Visit the official website of the university www.mguniversity.ac.in Login by entering your Username and Password. Click on the Examinations appearing on the menu of the homepage. Go to the Results section and find your course and semester. Click on the link of your course and semester for which you appeared in the exams. You’ll be redirected to a new page where you’ll be asked to enter your Hall Ticket Number and Year. Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Year and click on the Search button. Your result will appear on your screen.

Those eligible students who want to apply for the revaluation of their answer sheets will have to submit their application form to the Controller of Examination. The application form for revaluation can be downloaded through the official website www.mguniversity.ac.in or may be collected from the office of the Controller of Examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App