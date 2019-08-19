MGU May results 2019: The Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda has declared the results for various undergraduate and post-graduate courses on the official website, mguniversity.ac.in. Candidates who are interested will appear in the examination through the official website.

MGU May Results 2019: The Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda has announced the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on the official website, mguniversity.ac.in. Interested candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website.

Results have been published for various regular courses include B.A, B.Sc, B.Ed, B.Com, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc examinations. Those who had appeared for the BSc CBCSS paper can apply for the scrutiny and revaluation. The application fee is Rs 350 and Rs 140. It should be paid to the office of the controller of examinations.

Steps to download MG University UG, PG results:

Step 1: Visit the official website for the university as mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for the examination results which is available, on the homepage

Step 3: Scroll down, click on the link for the examination for which you wish to download the result.

Step 4: You will be asked for the name of the examination and a PRN. Fill all the required details and search for your result.

Step 6: Download your result and save a copy for further reference.

About Mahatma Gandhi University

Mahatma Gandhi University was established in the year 2007, Mahatma Gandhi University is located in Nalgonda town which is situated at a distance of 90 km from Hyderabad. It works for the promotion of academic excellence. It also aims for tapping and developing human resources with the changing times, as per the official notification.

