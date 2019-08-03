MH CET 2019: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET) is all set to release the provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III today, July 3, 2019, on its official website i.e. fe2019.mahacet.org. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam and are waiting for the third list are advised to keep a track on the official website.

MH CET 2019: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET) is all set to release the provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III on its official website i.e. fe2019.mahacet.org. Candidates those who have been waiting for the results can visit the official website to check the results.

The MH CET has already released two allotment list earlier and now the third list is being anticipated to be declared. As per the official schedule, the third allotment list of CAP Round-III is expected today. However, the department has not specified any time to release the FE CAP Round 3 result, but it’s expected to be released any time by today evening. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam are advised to keep a track on the official website.

MH CET 2019: Steps to Check MH CET CAP Round III Provisional Allotment List

Step 1: Visit the official website of MH CET, fe2019.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the allotment list, link.

Step 3: On clicking the link, the candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will be required to enter the login credentials ( application Id and date of birth).

Step 4: On submission, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it for further reference.

Candidates must note that those who get allotted in the third round allotment must report to the ARC between August 4 to 6, 2019. The second round provisional allotment list was released on July 24, 2019.



Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round was started on July 30, 2019, and concluded on July 31, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App