MH CET MCA 2019: The MCA common entrance test results have been announced by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates who had appeared for the entrance test can visit the official website to check their results. The result will be displayed in a PDF format. The candidates need to register their name, roll number and CET score. The MAH CET 2019 was held on March 9 and March 10, 2019. Candidates will eb shortlisted for the counselling or CAP rounds.

The MAH CET 2019 result will be displayed in the form of score and ranks of MAH CET test takers. The final list of the shortlisted candidates will likely to be declared in June or July, 2019. This list will be prepared after counselling rounds. In the previous year, the top score of the candidates was 165 followed by 163. The percentile of top 14 candidates was 99.99. A total of 400+ B-schools in Maharashtra only will accept the 2019 results or scores.

Steps to check the MCA common entrance test results

• Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

• Click on the link which says, ‘Click here for MAH MCA CET 2019 results’, on the homepage.

• A PDF will be opened where the result will be displayed

• Check your results and download for future use.

The MCA common entrance test was held on March 23, 2019 at various centres across the country. Interested candidates check their results either from the official website.

Click here for MCA result 2019

Important information:

• For more information, the candidates should visit the official website.

Post-announcement of the MAH CET 2019 result, the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the cutoff score. After this, they will be called for counselling process or the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) which is expected to be held in the month of May 2019 to avail the final admission to the different MAH CET participating institutions 2019.

