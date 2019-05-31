MH CET result 2019: The result is most likely expected between 6-7pm today. Candidates are required to keep their roll numbers ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra is likely to announce the result for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019 examination today i.e. Friday, May 31, 2019 anytime between 6-7 pm. Candidates who appeared for the test are advised to keep a constant check on the official website i.e. dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The result will be available only through online mode and hence it would be feasible if the candidates are ready with their roll numbers and computers beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle. It should be noted that result once declared ought to be downloaded and saved because it won’t be available via offline mode or post or any other mean. To download result, candidates are required to log in with their application number and date of birth.

MHT CET 2019: How to check results

Go to the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘MHT CET 2019 result’

Once you have clicked the link, you’ll be required to fill your credentials

After you have entered your credentials such as name, roll numbers, click the submit button

Your result will appear on your screen

Download the result and save it for future reference, also, don’t forget to take a print out for future reference since it will be available for a temporary period and no hard-copy will be available afterwards.

The MH CET till now has been solely based on class 12 syllabus of HSC Board (Maharashtra), but this year the syllabus was modified a bit as students also had to study Class 11 syllabus as well. The questions were based on physics, chemistry and mathematics which were slightly trickier for students , besides, the questions were application based.

The state level examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for the candidates who wish to seek admission in the undergraduate courses for agriculture, pharmacy, engineering and technology. It’s managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.

