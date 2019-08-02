MH Common Entrance Test: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET) to release the provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III result. Candidates can check or download the result @@cetcell.mahacet.org

MH Common Entrance Test: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET) is likely to release the provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III result. Candidates who had appeared in the provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III exam can check the result on the official website of MH CET or click on the link @cetcell.mahacet.org to visit directly.

Candidates must know that earlier this week MH CTET has announced the provisional Allotment of CAP Round II list, and now third allotment list to be announced today. Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for further references. The MH CET result to be only published on the official website of MH CET and no other source.

Follow the steps to check MH CET CAP Round III Provisional Allotment result:

Step 1: Click on the link @cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link of the allotment list under Notifications

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: The result will appear in a PDF format

Step 5: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for future references

The MHT Common Entrance Test conducts annual entrance exams for following streams like Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture. The MHT CET exam has been conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. The MHT CET exam has been conducted through online mode. Other than that MH CET also released Provisional Merit List Maharashtra State and All India Candidate MCA Admission(08-07-2019)

