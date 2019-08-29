The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the results for the MHA IB examination 2019 held for recruitment to the post of security assistant.

The results for the MHA IB 2019 exams for the recruitment to the post of security assistant, security executive have been declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 28, Wednesday, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the dedicated website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, recruitmentonline.in/Mha13. The written examinations for the same were held on February 17, 2019, and March 31, 2019. All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Tier-II and Tier-III examinations for the Intelligence Bureau.

Steps to check MHA IB Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, recruitmentonline.in/Mha13/.

Step 2: Tap the link saying IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant present in the What’s new section on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A PDF will open up.

Step 5: Search for your name in the PDF.

Step 6: Download the PDF.

Step 7: Take a print out of the PSF and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

MHA IB 2019 Tier-II admit card details:

As per the official notification, from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), all the shortlisted candidates will be informed for the admit card for the Tier-II and Tier-III examinations through mail or SMS.

