MHA IB Result 2019 has been released for the post of Security Assistant by the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates those who had appeared ion the exam can check the result from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in.

MHA IB Result 2019: Intelligence Bureau has released the IB result for the post of Security Assistant 2019. Candidates those who had applied for the security assistant post and are waiting for the results can check the results from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in.

The IB exam for the security assistant was held on February 12, 2019, and March 31, 2019. the selection of the candidates would be based on Tier I, Tier II and Tier III examination. Candidates, those who had qualified the Tier I examination are now eligible for Tier II and Tier III examination. Around 10 times the number of vacancies, candidates would be shortlisted for the further rounds,

Through his recruitment drive, around 1037 vacancies of t7he Security Assistant/ Executive posts would be fulfilled by the Intelligence Bureau. The pay scale is Rs. 5200-20200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000 (PB-1) plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

MHA IB Result 2019: Steps to check IB result for the post of Security Assistant

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant’ link available in What’s New section.

step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page, where they will have to click on view the result link.

Step 4: A PDF file contrasting the list of the shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your result

step 6: Download the result for future reference,

As per the official notification released from MHA, candidates would be affirmed through email or SMS to download the MHA IB admit card for Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App