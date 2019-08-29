MHA IB result 2019: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India through Intelligence Bureau (IB) has announced the MHA IB Result 2019 or IB Result 2019 or IB Security Assistant result on the official website – recruitmentonline.In/Mha13. According to the reports, the recruitment examination was conducted for the posts of security assistant/executive in the Intelligence Bureau. The results were released yesterday, August 28, 2019, and those who had appeared in the examination can check their IB results 2019 on the official website by following the instructions given below.
How to check and download the IB Results 2019?
- Visit the official website of the Intelligence Bureau – recruitmentonline.In/Mha13
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant” under the What’s New section
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, enter the roll number and click on submit button
- The result will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download and take a print out of the same for future reference
According to reports, the authority had conducted the written examinations on February 17 and March 31 at various centres. candidates must note that those who qualify in the Tier 1 examination will now have to appear in Tier 2 and Tier 3 examinations to be held by the Intelligence Bureau soon.