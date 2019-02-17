MHA IB Security Assistant Recruitment: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting the Security Assistant Tier-I examination today, February 17, 2019. The examination is taking place in the single shift from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the centres in 33 cities across the country except in Jammu and Srinagar. The recruitment examination is taking place to fill a total of 1054 Security Assistant posts.

The Security Assistant Tier-I examination conducted by the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has been started today, February 17, 2019. The examination is being held in the single shift from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the centres in the 33 cities across the country except in Jammu and Srinagar. The examination date for these two centres will be announced in due course of time. The recruitment examination is being held to fill a total of 1054 Security Assistant posts. The admit card was released on the official website, mha.gov.in . The candidates who will qualify the Tier 1 and Tier 2 examination will be recruited for a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800.

The candidates who will qualify the tier 1 paper will take the Tier 2 examination. The Tier 2 examination will include an essay on one of the given topics for 30 marks. It will also include a English comprehension section and précise writing for 20 marks.

Here is the important point to remember, there will be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each wrong answer. No marks will be given for not attempting the question. There will be four sections in the question paper- General Awareness (40 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (20 questions), Logical/Analytical Ability (20 questions), and English Language (20 questions).

The Tier I exam will consist of multiple objective type with 100 MCQs. The candidates will take the examination for the duration of 120 minutes or 2 hours to answer all the questions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) deals with multiple responsibilities. The primary responsibility is internal security, border management, Centre-State relations, administration of Union Territories, management of Central Armed Police Forces, disaster management.

