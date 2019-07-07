MHMC Recruitment 2019: Motiwala Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital (MHMC) invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Professor, Lecturer and Reader. The last date to submit the application for the same is July 20, 2019.

Important dates for MHMC Recruitment 2019:

Last date of submitting the application: July 20, 2019

MHMC Vacancy details:

Professor: 4 vacancies

Associate Professor or reader: 3 vacancies

Assistant Professor or Lecturer: 9 vacancies

Principal or Director posts: 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria for MHMC Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Professor: Post Graduate qualification in Homoeopathy with three years of teaching experience in the subject concerned as Associate Professor/Reader in a Homoeopathic College of degree level.

Associate Professor or Reader: Post Graduate qualification in Homoeopathy with four years of teaching experience as Assistant professor/Lecturer in the concerned subject in a Homoeopathic College of Degree level.

Assistant Professor or Lecturer: Post Graduate qualification in Homoeopathy preferably in the concerned subject.

Principal or Director: Post Graduate qualification in Homoeopathy and holding a post of not less than the teaching cadre of Professor in a Degree level Homoeopathic College for at least two years.

General Rules for MHMC Recruitment 2019:

Candidates applying for reserve category post(s) should submit caste certificate & caste validity certificate and also recent non-creamy layer certificate, wherever applicable.

The benefits of the reservation shall be admissible to the backward class/category candidates who are domiciled in the state of Maharashtra only.

Age Limit & Educational Qualifications shall be considered up to the last date of the application & experience shall be considered upto the earlier day of the interview.

The decision taken by MUHS authorities regarding essential qualifications and experience shall be applicable, from time to time.

Qualified teachers above the age of 64 years will be considered for appointment of one year, as per respective Council’s norms.

