MHT CET 2018: Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is going to release the provisional merit list for admission in the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) on its official website today, July 13, 2018, as per reports in a leading daily.

Candidates who had attempted the MHT CET 2018 examination can check the list at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. As per reports, the list will indicate the colleges and courses allotted to the candidates.

MHT-CET 2018 examination was conducted on May 10, 2018, at various centres across the state and the results for the same was declared in the month of July this year. Moreover, it has been reported that the final merit list for allotment of admissions will be released on July 17, 2018.

Candidates can check the steps to download the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2018 for admissions by following the steps given below:

Log in to the official of DTE Maharashtra website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link to CET 2018 exam portal and click on the same Search for the notification under the exam portal tab Click on the provisional allotment CET 2018 result link Now enter the required details in the fields provided on the website Download your allotment result and take a print out for further reference.

To go to the official website and check the provisional allotment list directly, click here: dtemaharashtra.gov.in

