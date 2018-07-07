MHT CET 2018 2nd Allotment List: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will be releasing the second round provisional allotment on July 8, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the official website of DTE and download the list as soon as it is released.

Those candidates who are selected for admissions into the courses have to register themselves in the colleges within the stipulated time mentioned in the official notification of DTE after the release of the results on July 8. The results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 examination held this year was released on June 2, 2018.

According to reports, around 14% more candidates had registered for the MH-CET entrance examination in Maharashtra. The total number of candidates that appeared for the examination in the state was reportedly more than 4.3 lakh. The MH-CET entrance exams are a gateway for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and hotel management courses at various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the MHT CET 2018 second allotment list

Visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra – dtemaharashtra.gov.in Click the link on the homepage that reads, (CET 2018mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in) Now click on the notification for the second allotment list Enter the necessary details in the fields provided on the website Download the allotment result and if necessary take a print out of the same for further reference

To go to the official website of the Directorate of Maharashtra Technical Education, click here: http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/index.html

