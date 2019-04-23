MHT CET 2019: The MHT CET admit cards have been released. All the students who have filled the registration form can download there admit cards from the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell, mahacet.org.

The admit cards for the MHT CET 2019 are going to be released on April 24, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019 can download the admit card for the same by visiting the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell, mahacet.org. In order to download the admit card, the candidates need to log in to the official website by using the provided credentials. The date of the release of the admit card is April 23 as per the official notification available on the website.

The candidates need to take a printout of the admit card with them to the examination centre as none of them will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common entrance test (MHT CET) 2019, mahacet.org.

Step 2: Enter the provided login ID, password and tap on the submit button.

Step 3: Tap the link saying MHT CET 2019 admit card present on the homepage.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the details on the admit card like the date and time of the exam, name of the applicant and other important details.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

The MHT CET examination will be conducted online on May 2 and May 3. The PCB and PCMB tests will be conducted from May 7 to May 13. The result for the MHT CET 2019 are scheduled to be declared on June 3, 2019.

Documents to carry for the MHT CET 2019 examination:

The candidates are advised to take a passport size coloured photograph and an identity proof like Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, voter ID or any other government approved ID proof to the examination centre in addition to their admit card.

Paper Pattern:

MHT CET 2019 is a computer-based test which consists of questions from Mathematics or Biology according to the stream of the candidates along with questions from Physics and Chemistry as well. Each subject in the exam comprises 100 marks. The PCB candidates are allotted 180 minutes to solve the paper and the PCM candidate are allotted 270 minutes to solve the paper. For every right answer, the students will score 2 marks and there is no negative marking in the exam.

If the candidates forgot their login ID, they can simply tap the option saying forgot application number and fill the required details like mobile number, name and date of birth. After this, the registration number will be sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate.

