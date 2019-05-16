MHT CET 2019 Answer Key: MHT CET 2019 Answer Key out Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released MHT CET 2019 Answer Key on the official website at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website and download the keys. In order to raise the objections, candidates can apply for the same till May 18.

MHT CET 2019 Answer Key out: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued MHT CET 2019 Answer Key on the official website at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Candidates who had taken part in the examination can download the answer key and evaluate their performance. MHT CET 2019 examination was held in May starting from May 2 to May 13, 2019.

In case, candidates have doubts over the evaluation process and want to raise an objection, they can apply for the same. They can raise the objections from May 15 to May 18, 2019, against a fee of Rs 1000 for each objection. Candidates are informed that objection fee is refundable and cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

Steps to download MHT CET 2019 Answer Key:

• Candidates need to visit the official website of MHT CET 2019 at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

• On the homepage, click on login and enter your credentials.

• MHT CET 2019 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the same and evaluate the keys.

MHT CET official notification: The candidates can raise their objections by paying the prescribed fee of Rs. 1,000/- + necessary service charges as applicable per objection raised from 15th May 2019 to 18th May 2019 (11.59 pm). Kindly remember that objection Processing fees once paid cannot be refunded. Candidate are advised to read User Manual for raising objections.

As many as 422425 candidates had registered for the MHT CET 2019 exam. The examination was held for the subjects of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. The MHT CET 2019 result will be announced on June 3, 2019, on the official website at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

About MHT CET exam 2019:

After qualifying the examination, the candidates can get admission in courses including Pharmacy, Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy etc.

