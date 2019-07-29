MHT CET 2019: The dates for the counselling session for admission process for Engineering, Pharmacy, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the dates till today, July 29, 2019 on the official website. Previously, the last date for online filling of CAP Round III option for Pharmacy was till July 28, 2019.

MHT CET 2019: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the MHT CET 2019 counselling session for admission process for Engineering, Pharmacy till today, July 29, 2019, in Maharashtra. Dates have been extended due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra for the past a few weeks. Earlier the last date for online filling of CAP Round III option for Pharmacy was till July 28, 2019.

Education Minister of Maharashtra, Vinod Tawde tweeted regarding the same. The cell has also released an official notice mentioning the dates of the counseling session. The provisional allotment of CAP Round III will be out on August 1, 2019. The reporting for this me will begin from August 2 and it will conclude on August 4, 2019.

A total of 36 districts across the state conducted the examination. A total of 4,13,284 candidates had registered this year 2019. In this year, out of which only 3,92,354 candidates had appeared for the examination. It is advisable for the candidates to regularly visit the official website, on the DTE, Maharashtra.

It is important to verify their documents at the counselling center. Allotment process will be done on the basis of the Centralised Allotment Process. Candidates who will appear for the counseling can choose their colleges, courses online. Official notice regarding the extension of the date is available here.

Due to heavy rains, reporting for CAP round II for Engineering has been extended by 2 days (i.e 29/7/19). For Pharmacy, online filling of CAP round III option form has been extended by 1 day (i.e 28/7/19) FY ME / M- Tech. reporting date also has been extended by 2 days (29/7/19) — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) July 27, 2019

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission can be den after submitting required documents and payment of fee followed by CAP Round III by the candidates. It is valid from August 3 to August 5, 2019.

MHT CET Result 2019 was declared on June 4, 2019. Examination for admission to the undergraduate engineering and other courses commenced on May 2, 2019, and it will end on May 13, 2019.

